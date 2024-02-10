'Kaagaz 2' trailer: Satish Kaushik fights for his rights with help of Anupam Kher

MUMBAI: Finally, makers of 'Kaagaz 2' starring Anupam Kher and late actor Satish Kaushik unveiled the intriguing and impactful trailer on Friday. Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor treated fans to a trailer video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Presenting the trailer of my friend #SatishKaushik's passion project #Kaagaz2 ! Yeh sirf mudda nahi, yeh har aadmi ke emotions hai.... #Kaagaz2Trailer Out Now! #Kaagaz2 Releasing in cinemas on 1st Mar!"

The trailer showcases Satish's seeking justice for his dead daughter and fighting a case for the ban on political rallies.

In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Amazing...must wanted topic with a fantastic story, and we have trust in you guys. Waiting."

Another user commented, "Finally someone speak and shows truth." Another comment read, "Missing you Satish sir." The film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies. On Thursday, Kher penned a heartfelt note for his friend Satish Kaushik as he unveiled the first-look poster. Kher took to Instagram and wrote, "Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK!

The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!"

The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1.