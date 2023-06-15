K-pop star Aoora set to perform in Mumbai, check date, venue

MUMBAI: If you love K-pop artistes and live in Mumbai, then there's good news for you. Aoora, one of the most renowned South Korean singers, is all set to perform in Mumbai.

He will perform live for the Mumbaikars at Oberoi Mall on June 17. The event, scheduled from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, will also allow fans to interact with the singing sensation. Park Min-jun aka Aoora recently won the hearts of the Indian audience with his K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy' (Disco Dancer; 1982).

He also tweaked the hit song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in his K-pop style.



Now it's to see what he has in store for Indian fans with his forthcoming performance. He is expected to light up the stage with three hit songs.

