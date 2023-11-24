Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her 27th birthday: ‘You make life wonderful’

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is full of love for his wife Hailey Bieber on her birthday.



As the Rhode Skin founder turned 27, her husband, 29, took to Instagram to pen a romantic birthday tribute.

“Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful. And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you”, wrote the singer alongside a sweet black and white video of himself planting kisses on Hailey’s forehead and lips.

Hailey was also treated to balloons and a Rhode-themed cake covered in candles by her team.

She later shared a post on her Instagram Story summing up how turning 27 felt and wrote, “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cosy. Love”. But Justin wasn’t the only one to wish Hailey a happy birthday on social media.

As per ‘People’ magazine, Kim Kardashian shared a black and white shot of herself posing with Hailey and her sister Kendall Jenner with the caption, “Happy birthday to the cutest, sweetest, sexiest girl I know @haileybieber I love you”.

Meanwhile, Lori Harvey posted a photo of the pair drinking red wine and wrote, “Happyyy Birthdayyyy my little glazed donut princess!!! Love you sooo much! Hope you have the best day babe @haileybieber”.