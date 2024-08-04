Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting baby boy, drop hints through pictures

LOS ANGELES: American popstar Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have dropped a hint of the gender of their baby in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.

Justin took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, however what caught the eyes of the netizens were two images, where the couple were seen standing in front of a light, which also had hues of blue on it.

In the images, Justin looked dapper in khaki shorts paired with a black shirt paired with a fedora while his wife is seen looking glamorous in a fiery red dress.

The comment section was abuzz with congratulatory messages. However, many users talked about the gender of the baby.

One said: “I think its a boy the bump tho (sic).”

Another wrote: “The blue in the background means it’s going to be a boy. Congrats Babies are a gift from god! Jesus is the lord and saviour of the world! Love him and believe in him ! World is so wicked, we need him! Justin has always been my daughter’s favourite artist growing up! She has started to sing about God, my heart exploded! Keep it up Justin, you have the platform for it and he will bless you with joy!”

Just last month, Justin shared a touching video featuring him and Hailey. In the clip, the “Baby” hitmaker was seen standing behind his wife, lovingly holding her blossoming baby bump, while she gently stroked her belly.

Although the video was shared without a caption, fans then too had speculated in the comments that the couple might be expecting a boy.

Justin got engaged to longtime friend Hailey in 2018 after briefly dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in 2018. In the same year, Justin had confirmed his marriage with the model.

The couple announced through an Instagram post that they are expecting their first child in May 2024.