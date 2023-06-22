Just watching this legend at work: Pooja Hegde shares picture with Big B

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde shares an adorable picture with Amitabh Bachchan, calling him a legend. Actor Pooja Hegde showed her respect for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and gave an insight into their delightful working relationship. She posted a picture on her Instagram handle while observing him working.

She wrote in the caption, "Just watching this legend at work. Can't wait for you all to see the new ads we've shot. What fun."

On the work front, Pooja is known for her works in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' and Tamil movies such as 'Beast' and 'Mugamoodi'. She was also seen in 'Housefull 4' and 'Mohenjodaro'.

Big B was recently seen in movies like 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva', 'Uunchai' and 'Goodbye'.