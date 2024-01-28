Just in: Alia Bhatt heads to Gujarat for Filmfare Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony has started, and seems like actor Alia Bhatt will be a little late in arriving at the venue in Gandhinagar. The 'Highway' star was spotted at the Mumbai airport a while ago. Mumbai-based paps captured a glimpse of Alia entering the airport. When shutterbugs shouted Alia's name, the actress waved at them with a smile.

She was all dressed in beautiful attire. Notably, Alia has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

On Saturday night, a special Curtain Raiser event was held in Gandhinagar where Karan along with actor Janhvi Kapoor among others marked their presence. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ganesh Acharya was awarded the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track 'What Jhumka?' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. '12th Fail' took home the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK's 'Jawan' was the winner of Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

'Animal' received the award for Best Background Score and the Best Sound Design Award was shared by 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur'. The awards in the popular as well as critics category will be announced tonight.