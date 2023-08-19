Jungkook ranks 24th in 5th week on British chart with 'Seven'

SEOUL: K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, 'Seven', remained a strong presence on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week.

According to the latest chart unveiled Friday, the track secured 24th place this week, rising a place from the previous week, reports Yonhap.

Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 3 on the chart later that month.

It had dropped to 13th and 29th before climbing back to No. 25 and 24 this time.

K-pop girl group NewJeans' latest hit 'Super Shy' ranked 77th in its sixth consecutive week, slipping 14 spots from the previous week.

Another K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty extended its stay on the chart with 'Cupid' to 21 consecutive weeks, ranking 95th this week.

Meanwhile, 'Seven' topped global music streaming giant Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for the fifth week in a row.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Originally a hip hop group, they expanded their musical style to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyrics have focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition.