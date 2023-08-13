Jungkook 1st Korean to be at Spotify Global Songs list No.1 for 4 weeks

SEOUL: K-pop boy band sensation Jungkook has been ruling the charts with his debut solo single 'Seven' featuring the American rapper Latto, it has now reached No.1 on Spotify's Top Global Songs Chart for four consecutive weeks, making him the first Korean artist to do so.

The report was given by the group’s label, the South Korean company Big Hit Entertainment on Weverse, who also produced the track.

The track had gained over 35 million streamers on Spotify by August 12, outdoing various American pop artists such as Selena Gomez and Demi Levato.

Since the song’s release back in July, ‘Seven’ has enjoyed an uninterrupted reign at the top of Spotify’s global chart, and this week, Jungkook set two impressive new records on the platform, which was an unprecedented step, making him the first Korean artist to stay on top of the Spotify charts for over 28 days.

In addition, the instrumental version of ‘Seven’ also gained the 65th place upon its debut since then occupying the Top 30 spot, while Jungkook's two other numbers, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’, ranked 54th and 113th on their debut on Spotify charts, respectively.

Since then, the streamers have only doubled, with both tracks inching close to Top 30 and Top 50 respectively.

The track, which combines Britpop, Garage pop with traditional K-pop overtones has done wonders in many international markets, gaining a huge boost in numbers, particularly from South Korea, Japan, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, India, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Lithuania, Ireland and Belgium among others.

As of now, the track has remained on the second spot globally for any pop single, with only Taylor Swift remaining ahead of it so far.

‘Seven’ has also received great acclaim which has set the bar very high for not just K-pop, but any artist to reach so high and dominate charts with their debut single.