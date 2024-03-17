'Julia' track from Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' out now

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', the makers on Saturday launched the 'Julia' track from the film. 'Julia' is sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi Suman. Shashi Suman has composed, while Prashant Ingole has penned down the lyrics.

Take a look at the romantic track.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the film, Karan Johar earlier said, "At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that. Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India's history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara's exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse."

On having Sara as the lead, Producer Apoorva Mehta shared, "It has been incredibly exciting to see Sara get into the skin of her character and her performance is a testament to her prowess as an actor and flourishes under the skilful guidance of Kannan Iyer. We're looking forward to finally premiering this movie to our audience and we're sure it will awe and inspire them."

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 21.