‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actress Prajakta Koli engaged to beau Vrishank Khanal

MUMBAI: Actress and content creator Prajakta Koli on Sunday morning announced that she and her beau Vrishank Khanal have got engaged, to which Varun Dhawan, Guneet Monga and ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among others, reacted.

Prajakta took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a picture along with Vrishank, who reportedly is a lawyer by profession.

She shared a selfie with Vrishank flaunting a diamond on her finger. In the image, Prajakta had a surprised expression on her face as Vrishank laughed.

Prajakta captioned the post: "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex-boyfriend."

The comment section was flooded with good wishes.



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said: "Congrats!!"

Varun Dhawan dropped red heart emojis.

"Best news!!! Congratulations both of you," said Guneet Monga.

Maniesh Paul commented: "Congrats guys!!! All the best @vrishankkhanal. @mostlysane now return his passport to him."

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for many years now. The two are currently in the US.

Talking about Prajakta, who made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. She was also seen in series ‘Mismatched’ and her latest movie was Vidya Balan’s ‘Neeyat’.

Looking forward, Prajakta is all set to make her debut as an author with romantic novel ‘Too Good To Be True’.