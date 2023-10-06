Begin typing your search...

Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel to start shooting for untitled film in April 2024

The pan-India film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

6 Oct 2023
Jr NTR with Prashanth Neel (X/@MythriOfficial)

HYDERABAD: Actor Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel will begin filming for their forthcoming film in April next year, the makers announced Thursday.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on its official X page.

"The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April 2024. The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema. #NTRNeel @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial," the banner said in the post.

Neel, known for the 'KGF' franchise and the upcoming 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', has also penned the script for the untitled film with the 'RRR' star.

Jr NTR will next be seen in 'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva.

