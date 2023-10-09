Joshiy's latest 'Antony' teaser to be released on Oct 19

KOCHI: The highly-anticipated multilingual film 'Antony' is gearing up for its grand teaser release on October 19 with Lokesh Kanakaraj film 'Leo'.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Joshiy and produced by Einstin Zac Paul and co-produced by Sushil Kumar Agrawal, Nitin Kumar and Rajat Agrawal under the banners Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments, 'Antony' promises to take audiences on an emotional journey that transcends the boundaries of blood relations.

Previously the first look poster of the film garnered appreciation film buffs and critics alike.

Starring a stellar cast including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, 'Antony is set to release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 23rd, 2023, under the banners of Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments.

The film explores relationships that are closer to the heart than blood relations.

For Kalyani Priyadarsan, 'Antony' marks her debut association with director Joshiy. She expressed her enthusiasm, saying: "The plotline of the film is unique, unconventional and at the same time filled with familiar emotions I could connect with. And my role is a polar opposite to how the audience has seen me so far.

“When I was offered the opportunity to be a part of this pan Indian film by Joshiy sir, I felt I couldn't have asked for a more thrilling project. It's an honour to work with such a seasoned director on a film that promises to be both unconventional and emotionally resonant.”

With mesmerising cinematography by Renadive, soul-stirring music by Jakes Bejoy, and the directorial finesse of Joshiy, 'Antony' promises to be a unique blend of emotion and action that showcases the director's distinctive style.

'Antony' also boasts a talented crew, including editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan among others. The film's marketing and communication is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social).

The teaser releases on October 19, as 'Antony' invites you to delve into a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships that promises to captivate your emotions and leave you yearning for more.