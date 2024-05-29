Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3'

WASHINGTON: "Challengers" star Josh O'Connor and "Civil War" star Cailee Spaeny have boarded the cast of the third "Knives Out" movie, fronted by Daniel Craig.

Last week, it was announced that filmmaker Rian Johnson and Craig are reuniting for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery", the follow-up to 2022's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery".

The third murder mystery movie in the series will arrive on Netflix in 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Connor and Spaeny will join Craig, who is set to reprise his role of the famed detective Benoit Blanc in the third film in the popular franchise.

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors, the makers previously said.

The first film "Knives Out", also directed by Johnson, released in 2019 in theatres. Following its box office and critical success, Netflix took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

Johnson and Craig returned for the standalone second part -- 2022's "Glass Onion", which got a limited theatrical release before premiering on the streamer.



