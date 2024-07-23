'Joker 2' new trailer: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix create absolute chaos in Joker: Folie A Deux sequel

WASHINGTON: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are back, causing chaos as Joker and Harley Quinn in the latest trailer for Warner Bros. and DC's 'Joker: Folie A Deux'.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

The first'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn. The movie will mostly take place in Arkham Asylum.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original. Zazie Beetz told Variety, "I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being musical.

We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well." 'Joker: Folie a Deux' will be separate from other DC films, like the upcoming 'Superman' and 'The Batman: Part II.'

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will exist separately from Margot Robbie's character, seen in 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad,' and Kaley Cuoco's animated character from the Max series. Todd Phillips returns as the director of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' He co-wrote the script with Scott Silver and produced the film with Bradley Cooper.