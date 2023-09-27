Johnny Depp starts shooting for ‘Modì’ in Budapest

LOS ANGELES: Johnny Depp is gearing up for his latest production ‘Modi’, which will also star Italian star Luisa Ranieri and Al Pacino. Directed by Depp, the movie has begun its shooting in Budapest, Hungary.

‘Modi’ marks ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s second film where he is making a return to the director’s chair 25 years after ‘The Brave’, in which the actor also starred alongside Marlon Brando, 'Variety' reported.

Depp most recently starred as Louis XV in Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, marking his first acting role since his 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which had caused a media frenzy.

The long-gestating picture is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play of the same name which has been adapted for screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

‘Modì’ takes place in war-torn Paris during World War I over the course of 48 turbulent hours, according to the film’s provided synopsis.

Al Pacino is producing 'Modì' along with his longtime manager and producer Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film. Italy’s ILBE Group, led by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, have also come on board as producers.

Ranieri is playing Rosalie, the owner of an Italian cafe in Paris whom Modigliani painted. According to lore about the dissolute Italian artist who died at 35, Rosalie also acted as his mother, looking after Modigliani when he was drunk or so out of money that he couldn’t afford a hot meal.

Al Pacino plays international art collector Maurice Gangnat. Other names of the film’s newly joined cast include Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Benjamin Lavernhe, Sally Phillips and Matt Wolf.

The film marks producer Navidi’s fourth collaboration with Pacino, who he worked with on ‘The Merchant of Venice’ (2004), ‘Wilde Salome’ (2011) and ‘Salome’ (2013).

The ‘Modi’ shoot is expected to move to Italy after several weeks in Budapest, which is standing in for Paris.