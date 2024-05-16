'John Wick' spinoff stars Donnie Yen

Los Angeles: 'John Wick' franchise is expanding. Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine, who was introduced in last year's 'John Wick: Chapter 4', will be the center of a new spinoff.

The spinoff will "continue Yen's story arc following the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table," Variety reported.

Robert Askins, who's written for Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," AMC's "The Son" and received a 2015 Tony nomination for his play "Hand to God," is writing the screenplay.

The Caine spinoff is developed through "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski's development deal with Lionsgate to oversee the action franchise. Stahelski will produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment along with Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

On being associated with the franchise, Yen said, "Working on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was an extraordinary experience.The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

The next chapter in the "John Wick" universe is "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas. It was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas' Ruksa Roma assassin.