John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh-starrer 'Vedaa' release date out, check first poster

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Vedaa' starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee announced the film's official release date on Wednesday.

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

Taking to Instagram, John shared an intriguing poster of the film which he captioned, “#Vedaa #WaitForIt “She needed a savior. She got a weapon.” Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!”

The first look poster features John holding a knife with an intense look on his face, while Sharvari stands behind him with scar marks under her eye.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani said in a statement, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Madhu Bhojwani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment shared in a statement, “We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience.”

Minnakshi Das, Co-Producer, JA Entertainment said in a statement, “The film is a unique blend of action, suspense, and emotion, and I’m confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We are proud to present this thrilling cinematic experience, and we can’t wait for everyone to witness it on the big screen.”

Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Meanwhile, John will also be seen in ‘The Diplomat’, and ‘Tehran’.