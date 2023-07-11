Jimmy's heist comedy drama series 'Choona' to stream from this date

MUMBAI: Actor Jimmy Shergill, on Tuesday, announced the releaste date of his upcoming heist comedy drama web series 'Choona'. Taking to Instagram, Jimmy shared a special announcement video and captioned it, "Janhit mei jaari suchna, ab sabko lagega #Choona. Premieres on 3rd August, only on Netflix!"

The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 3. Produced by Flying Saucer and written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

Sharing his excitement Jimmy Shergill said, "This is my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona. As an actor, I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities. Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character driven and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop.

Choona gave me an opportunity to play a character that's spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. The story itself is high-spirited, captive and engaging." Soon after he shared the announcement video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Jimmy was earlier seen in the web series 'Your Honour' which streamed on the OTT platform Sony Liv and received massive responses from the audience.