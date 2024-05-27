Jiiva and Raashii Khanna set to perform at IIFA Utsavam 2024

CHENNAI: With their electrifying presence, actors Jiiva and Raashii Khanna will perform at IIFA Utsavam 2024, where the grand celebration of south Indian cinema will take centre stage at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event is scheduled for September 6 and 7.

Commenting on his upcoming performance in the Tamil and Malayalam category at IIFA Utsavam, Jiiva said, "IIFA Utsavam is incredibly meaningful to me. Returning as a performer to such a prestigious global platform. Kudos to this exceptional platform which not only brings together the four major industries of the south but also displays the triumphs of south Indian cinema on a global scale.”

Raashii Khanna added, “It feels amazing to be back at IIFA Utsavam’s global tour in the remarkable city of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as a performer. I'm tremendously thrilled to witness another successful edition celebrating the exceptional talent pool in south Indian cinema once again. It's an absolute honour.”