Jessica Chastain says Taylor Swift made her ‘a breakup playlist’

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain has Taylor Swift to thank for getting her through a past break-up.



On Friday, the ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ actress revealed on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ that Swift (34) sent her a break-up playlist after the pair met for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” Chastain (46) told host Jimmy Fallon, also explaining that it was the first time she had been invited to the annual fashion event.

“I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together -- it was such a fun night,” she said.

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” said Chastain, adding that she discovered Swift, "had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable.”

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” added Chastian. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

Although Chastain did not detail who the 2011 break-up was with, she went on to meet her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo a year later 2012.

As per ‘People’, the pair have been married since 2017. Chastain has continued to support Swift in return over the years, as Fallon shared on the show a photo of her visiting the singer backstage with friends at her Eras tour earlier this year.

“I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert’”, Chastain explained of the photo. “This is my assistant Ali and she is like, obsessed with Taylor Swift and it was like the best day of her life. And I met Taylor, she’s actually really sweet," she added.