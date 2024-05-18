Jeremy Renner 'fell asleep' on 'Mayor of Kingstown' sets after snow-plough accident

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner returned to film 'Mayor of Kingstown' after his horrific snowmobile accident, only to realise that some things would never be the same for him post-recovery.

After 'Mayor of Kingstown' co-creator Hugh Dillon asked his mother for permission for him to return to the set, Renner went back to work on the one-year anniversary of his accident with some unexpected restrictions on his physical abilities, reports 'People' magazine.

"To try to create some truth and then get the audience to believe it, while I’m just trying to learn to walk again, to put one foot in front of the other and not get up in agony. I’m doing all these things to find my footing on the planet again," he told the Los Angeles Times.

"The idea of going into a fictional world -- I have to be honest with you, I had to really consider, Is this something I really want to do?"

According to 'People', on January 1, 2023, the Hawkeye star, 53, was involved in a terrifying accident when he was run over by a 14,300-pound snowplow as he was helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of the estimated three feet of snowfall from the night before. He was left with 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and significant chest trauma from the ordeal.

Once he got in front of the camera, Renner recalled falling asleep during takes in his first week back.

"They go, ‘And action!’ And I was out," he said.

"We realised they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row. What I’m willing to do is everything, but what I’m able to do is a different thing."

As a result, producers had to make some changes to accommodate the actor, including modifying the demanding shoot schedule and allowing him time to stretch and exercise on set, occasionally between takes.

Renner also told the outlet that he remained in Pittsburgh for the duration of the four-month shoot instead of flying back and forth from California to avoid experiencing jet lag, and added stress on his body.