JD Chakravarthy-led Telugu series Dayaa to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

CHENNAI: Murder mystery series Dayaa, featuring acclaimed actor JD Chakravarthy, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 4. The Telugu series is directed by Pavan Sadineni and produced by SVF Entertainment. It also features Ramya Nambeesan and Eesha Rebba in pivotal roles.

The crime thriller follows Dayaa (Chakravarthy) who discovers a woman’s body in his van. His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. It marks Chakravarthy’s Telugu series debut.

“At first, I was taken aback by the concept as it is not something you think of everyday. It was not just the script that made me want to be a part of this story, but it was a series of inspiring moments in the story that fascinated me and only a director with great prowess is capable of that. I feel grateful to have received a layered and nuanced character like Dayaa for this milestone in my career. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to my character when the series releases on Disney+ Hotstar,” the Satya star said in a statement.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.