Jayam Ravi-Nayanthara’s Iraivan to release on Aug 25

CHENNAI: The makers of actors Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara starrer Iraivan, officially announced the release date of the film. The team released a new poster along with the release date announcement. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 25.

Iraivan is helmed by I Ahmed, whose previous films include Manithan and Endrendrum Punnagai. The movie is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, under the banner of Passion Studios. Iraivan stars Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead roles, and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Iraivan is all set to hit the theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The newly released poster featured both the leads facing the opposite side with a dagger separating them. The dagger had blood stains dripping down and also had the image of Jayam Ravi staring with fierce eyes. It is to be noted that this film marks the second collaboration of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, after Thani Oruvan, which was directed by Mohan Raja. Jayam Ravi shared the poster on his Twitter with the caption, “Iraivan will surprise you with the incredible theatrical experience across 4 languages from August 25th !!!” (sic).

In his previous interview with DT Next, director I Ahmed said, “Iraivan won’t be a typical film. I am sure many people would have said this before, but this film doesn’t fall under a cliché. I do not intend to make films of the same genre. It has a new dimension to it.”