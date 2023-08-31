'Jawan' trailer: SRK-starrer promises a film packed with jaw-dropping action

MUMBAI: Finally, the long wait for 'Jawan' trailer has come to an end. Thursday became special for Shah Rukh Khan's fans as the actor unveiled nearly 3-minute-long video showcasing him in a never-seen-before character.

The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.



Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes. The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues.

“Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers. Sharing the trailer's link, SRK took to Instagram and wrote, "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

With SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's stellar acting skills, the Atlee directorial 'Jawan' is bound to leave audience holding on to their seats and erupting in loud cheers. So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness SRK in a totally massy role in theatres near you from September 7 onwards.