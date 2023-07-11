Javier Bardem joins Brad Pitt in Formula One racing movie

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Javier Bardem is all set to join the cast of actor Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula one racing film.

The cast also includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Joseph Kosinski is set to direct.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Pitt stars as a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP, with Idris playing his teammate. Made in collaboration with F1, the movie began filming last week and over the weekend shot some of the pic at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The film marks Apple Studios second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment who are partnering, along with Academy Award-winner George Clooney's Smokehouse, on the Jon Watts directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney, as per Deadline.

Bardem has a busy 2023 ahead of that began with Disney's live-action 'The Little Mermaid' where he portrayed the role of King Trition. The film has already made $280 million domestically at the box-office. He can be seen next reprising his role in 'Dune' Part 2, reported Deadline.

The Formula One film will be released theatrically, with an exclusive - and global - run of at least 30 days before being released on the Apple TV+ platform. The tech giant has been preparing to release additional films theatrically, including the Cannes-bound 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon.'



