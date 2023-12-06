Jason Momoa mourns the demise of his friend Travis Snyder

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa penned an emotional note in memory of his late friend Travis Snyder. We wanted to get old together. My heart is broken I love you brother we lost a great one. Live aloha everyone kiss your Ohana squeeze them tight. J, he wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of himself with Travis.





As per People, Travis died on Sunday. The entrepreneur had been living with an acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis since 2015. "Please don't say I 'lost my fight with cancer,' I lived and battled and was blessed with eight years of life after a devastating diagnosis," Snyder wrote in the posthumously shared statement.

"At one of my more difficult moments, I told my friend I was sorry they had to see me. Her reply was quick and direct, 'All I've ever seen when I look at you is a warrior.' That is how I'd like to be remembered."

Snyder also said he would like friends and followers "to share a memory of us together here in the comments so my sons can have them." Momoa directly addressed Snyder's three kids Hank, Miles and Luke in the post's comments, telling them Snyder "is the strongest man I have ever met."



