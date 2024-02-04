Jason Kelce says it would be "foolish" of NFL not to show Taylor Swift during games

LOS ANGELES: When asked about the NFL's spotlight on Taylor Swift during Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games this season, American football centre Jason Kelce praised her, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "The attention is there because the audience wants to see it," he told Caleb Noe, a reporter for Cincinnati's ABC affiliate, WCPO 9. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that."



He continued, "She's a world star. She's the quintessential artist right now in the world, a singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there." Kelce's statement came after months of criticism from football fans that the NFL spent a significant portion of its broadcasts this season focused on Swift rather than the game, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In an October podcast interview with his brother, Travis, Kelce questioned the Chiefs tight end if he thought the NFL was overreacting to Swift's popularity. "I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed," Travis told his brother.

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, and brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit, especially in my situation." The Eagles' football season ended in early January, but the Chiefs will play in the 2024 Super Bowl versus the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Swift went to 12 regular-season Chiefs games. She could potentially make an appearance at the final one if she can reach to Las Vegas from Tokyo in time, following her final Era Tour stop in the Japanese city the day before.