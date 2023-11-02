Janhvi wraps up Goa schedule of Jr NTR’s Devara, reveals character name

CHENNAI: Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the Goa schedule of Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. As the Goa schedule came to an end, Janhvi took to her social media to share her fondness for the Devara team, also introducing her character, Thangam.

In the picture shared, she is seen donning a simple traditional green and blue saree. Her caption reads, “Missing the set, the team, and embracing the role of Thangam. #Devara.”

Touted to be a fantasy-action-thriller, the film is set against the backdrop of the coastal regions of India. Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film will release across India on 5 April, 2024.