Janhvi Kapoor wows rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya with her film Devara's song 'Dheere Dheere'

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor not just impressed everyone with her dance moves in the second single 'Dheere Dheere,' from the eagerly awaited film 'Devara: Part 1', starring NTR Jr as well, but she also left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya awestruck. Makers of 'Devara: Part 1' on Monday unveiled the second track on social media.

'Dheere Dheere' features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, who expresses her emotions towards NTR Jr's character, the antagonist, in a visually stunning and melodious sequence. Janhvi Kapoor also shared the teaser of the track on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Finally feels like my homecoming #DevaraSecondSingle is all yours now." Shikhar Pahariya re-shared Janhvi's post about her new song from Devara on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wow wow wow Maaasss"

Apart from Shikhar, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the song and posted, "My iconic queen sister love you the most woooooooooo."

This romantic track, which marks a significant shift from the previously released high-energy 'Fear Song,' showcases the enchanting chemistry between the lead actors and promises to captivate audiences.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is enriched by Kausar Munir's heartfelt lyrics. Bosco Martis's choreography adds a captivating layer to the performance, enhancing its romantic allure.

The track is performed in multiple languages, with Shilpa Rao delivering the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, and Deepthi Suresh providing the Tamil rendition.

Following the success of the high-octane 'Fear Song,' which garnered over 23 million views, 'Dheere Dheere' offers a more intimate look into the film's romantic dynamics.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is garnering praise for her latest film, 'Ulajh', which has captivated audiences not just for its storyline but also for Kapoor's intense dedication to her role.