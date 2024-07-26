Janhvi Kapoor, RajKummar Rao-starrer 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' to start its OTT journey

MUMBAI: After a successful theatrical run, Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao starrer 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', is now all set to start its OTT journey. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

Taking to Instagram, the streaming platform told fans with the OTT announcement date of the film.

Sharing the poster of the film, they wrote, "Their story is the ultimate match Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are about to hit it straight to your screens, arriving at midnight on Netflix!"

The movie will stream from July 26. The film highlights Janhvi's dedication and resilience in embracing a challenging role that took her beyond her comfort zone. In the film, Janhvi steps into the shoes of her character, Mahi, a doctor turned cricketer, a part that requires extensive preparation and commitment.



For nearly two years, she underwent rigorous training to master the sport, underscoring her dedication to authenticity in her portrayal. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. RajKummar on the other hand is gearing up for the highly anticipated horror comedy 'Stree 2'.