Janhvi Kapoor gushes over her 'Devara: Part 1' shooting experience

NEW DELHI: After giving a sneak peek into her character as 'Thangam,' actor Janhvi Kapoor has reignited the excitement amongst the fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of one of the much-anticipated magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' starring NTR Jr in the lead.

Janhvi Kapoor visited Delhi to promote her upcoming film, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', on Monday.

However, it was her enthusiastic remarks about her role in the highly anticipated 'Devara: Part 1' that stole the spotlight.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi alongside superstar NTR Jr, marking her debut collaboration with the 'RRR' actor.

Janhvi expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of 'Devara: Part 1'.

"My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

The film which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role, marks NTR Jr's second collaboration with the director, following their successful venture 'Janatha Garage' in 2016, which received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

The first part of 'Devara' is set to release on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

The makers recently unveiled Janhvi's first look as 'Thangam', showcasing her in an ethereal saree, standing gracefully beside a tree, complemented by a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

Apart from 'Devara: Part 1', Janhvi is eagerly awaiting the release of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' directed by Sharan Sharma.

The film, which co-stars Rajkummar Rao, revolves around cricket, drama, and love.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks Janhvi's second collaboration with Sharan Sharma after their successful project 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

It also reunites her with Rajkummar Rao, following their pairing in the horror-comedy 'Roohi.'

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is set to release on May 31.