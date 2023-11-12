James confirms 'Superman: Legacy' is still on track, check out release date

WASHINGTON DC: Filmmaker James Gunn on Saturday confirmed that his upcoming superhero action film 'Superman: Legacy' is still on track despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA halting Hollywood for months, reported Deadline.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn shared a post which he captioned, "Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I've seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025."

'Superman: Legacy' is all set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025. Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.

He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned, reported Deadline. Actor David Corenswet will be seen portraying the lead role of Clark Kent in James Gunn's upcoming film 'Superman: Legacy', replacing Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane.

Previously, Cavill portrayed the role of the superhero in DC comics' 'Man of Steel', 'Batman vs Superman', 'Justice League'.

