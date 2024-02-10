Jada Pinkett Smith scares off intruders trying to break into her home

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith had a terrifying incident at her home as two men climbed onto her balcony while she was inside.

Law enforcement sources shared that the men wearing hoodies attempted to break in a little before 8 p.m. thinking the coast was clear. However, they were scared off when the 'Red Table Talk' host saw them, reports TMZ.com.

Police responded to the scene but sources say the suspects had long taken off and were nowhere to be found.

Police officials took an attempted burglary report and the case is now under investigation.

Cops say it's unclear whether she had other company at the time or was alone.

Jada, who is currently living separately from husband Will Smith, had said last year she and Will would eventually move back in together.

The actress' home is the latest in a series of break-ins in Los Angeles, with 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun, actress Lena Waithe, model Abigail Ratchford, and Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves among the recent victims.