Jacqueline Fernandez seeks blessings of Lord Mahadev at Kedarnath; fans say ’superb’

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who has recently concluded her shoot for the upcoming film 'Fateh’, has embarked on a spiritual journey, and visited Kedarnath to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The visit to Kedarnath had been a long-cherished plan for the actress, and she finally took the time to fulfill it.

The actress offered her prayers at the holy shrine, expressing her gratitude to the almighty for his blessings.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from her visit.

The picture shows the temple, her team members, and some solo pictures of the actress. She is also seen enjoying snowfall in one photo.

Jacqueline is wearing a multi-coloured Anarkali kurta, paired with a chequered trench coat, and a shawl. She has kept her hair open, with no makeup look, and white sneakers.

The post was captioned with a folded hand and ‘om’ emoji.

Fans commented on Jacqueline’s post and wrote: “Superb”, “har har Mahadev”, “she looks beautiful without any makeup”, and “wow”.

‘Fateh’ stars Sonu Sood in the lead and is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.