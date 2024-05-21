Jackie in Kashmir shooting for 'Singham Again', praises natives

SRINAGAR: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, currently shooting for 'Singham Again', has expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the Union Territory (UT) for shooting movies and other projects.

"The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie Shroff, praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation during his time in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. Everyone enjoyed. We love you very much," he added.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is set to play the antagonist wrapped up his part in the upcoming film.

He took to Instagram to share this news with his fans, through a photo with Rohit Shetty. Along with the post, he wrote, "My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can't wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!"

Arjun said that he was eagerly awaiting the response of the audience to the movie.

"To see him & his team mount this mega film day in & day out makes you feel proud of being a part of this journey. Together with him & his team we've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm eagerly anticipating the moment when audiences get to experience this powerful story we've created on the big screen. Stay tuned for an exhilarating cinematic ride!"

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of a super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles alongside Ajay Devgn, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

'Singham Again is scheduled to release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.