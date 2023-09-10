New poster of Kareena, Vijay, Jaideep’s mystery thriller unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’ on Sunday unveiled a new poster.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, “Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix!”

The new poster features the lead cast of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh ‘Jaane Jaan’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21.

Recently the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer which received massive responses from the fans.

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, Director and Writer, Sujoy Ghosh earlier said, “I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On 21st September, this film will be yours, across the world you’ll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think!”

Kareena Kapoor earlier said, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can’t wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan.”