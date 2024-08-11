"I've never done second season": Susanne Bier on not directing 'The Night Manager 2'

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier, who directed the first season of 'The Night Manager', shared why she has not directed the second season. Olivia Colman and Tom Hiddleston are scheduled to reprise their roles, but the director will be Georgi Banks-Davies, reported Deadline.

'The Night Manager' is a British spy thriller TV serial based on the 1993 novel by John le Carre and adapted by David Farr. The six-part first series was directed by Susanne Bier and starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki. It was released in 2016.

It was nominated for thirty-six awards and won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards (for director Bier and music composer Victor Reyes) and three Golden Globe Awards (for Hiddleston, Colman, and Laurie). In 2023, an Indian adaptation was released, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Bier revealed that, while enjoying the challenge of producing TV series (she previously directed The Undoing and the upcoming Netflix drama The Perfect Couple), she did not want to sign up for season two of the adaptation of the John le Carre novel.

She said, "I've never done the second season of anything. I guess I'd feel, 'How do I do this differently,' which is what I'd be scared of but not in a good way.

"I'm not ruling out that I'd ever do a second season of something, but my instinct was to not do it," she added that she was happy with the choice of a female director for the show's second outing. "That was really important because it's such a male story that it needs to have a balanced perspective."

Apart from 'The Night Manager', Bier previously directed 'The Undoing', and the film Bird Box. She won her Oscar for the 2010 Danish film In a Better World. The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy and Eve Hewson, comes to Netflix on September 5, reported Deadline.