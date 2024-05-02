It's Bobby Deol vs Pawan Kalyan in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1' teaser

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who received acclaim for his work as an antagonist in ‘Animal’, is set to lock horns with the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday, and it showcases Bobby in the character of an evil and brutal emperor.

The teaser begins with the migration of the people as they move outside the kingdom of Bobby’s character in the film. They are subjected to torture as Bobby makes an appearance as a stone-hearted emperor who believes in the rule of the sword.

The teaser reaches its crescendo with the titular character, essayed by Pawan Kalyan, entering the frame in a heroic style. With courage in his heart and weapons by his side, he wages war against Bobby’s character in the film.

The film has been the subject of many controversies and delays. The film, which was announced in 2019, went through several production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per recent media reports director Krish Jagarlamudi, who earlier was supposed to helm the film, has walked out of the project as a director and will be reportedly serving as a mentor to AM Rathnam’s son, Jyothi Krishna.

This is the 2nd instance when Krish Jagarlamudi had to exit the project after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who made her directorial debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, took over the reins from Krish to complete the project.

An official confirmation of Krish Jagarlamudi’s exit from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is awaited by the makers.