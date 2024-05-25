It’s a wrap for Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. It is based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. On Saturday, the makers released a video clip announcing that the shooting of the film is wrapped up.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions, the final frame of the video clip featured Sivakarthikeyan with a gun, alongside the filmmaker and stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for Amaran. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor.

In the month of February, marking Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which was packed with action sequences.

The film is expected to hit the screens this year.