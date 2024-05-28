It’s a wrap for Jayam Ravi-Nithya Menen’s Kadhalikka Neramillai

CHENNAI: Touted to be a romantic-thriller, Kadhalikka Neramillai stars Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The director of the film, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, announced that the team had completed shooting and shared a few pictures from the celebration on her X account.





Apart from Jayam Ravi and Nithya, the film also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, John Kokken and Lal, among others, in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing music for Kadhalikka Neramillai. Last year, the team released the first-look poster of the film, that featured the lead actors, with their fingers intertwined. Gavemic Ary is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Lawrence Kishore.





The film gets the title of the 1964 classic, Kadhalikka Neramillai, that had Ravichandran, Kanchana, Muthuraman, Nagesh, and TS Balaiah in crucial roles. Other details regarding the teaser, audio, trailer and release date of Kadhalikka Neramillai will be announced by the makers in the coming days.



Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Brother and Genie in the pipeline. Nithya Menen has Dear Exes in her kitty.