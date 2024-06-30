It’s a wrap for Arya and Gautham Karthik’s Mr X

CHENNAI: Billed as an action entertainer, Mr X stars Arya, Gautham Karthik, Sarathkumar, Manju Warrier and Anagha in prominent roles. On Sunday, the team announced that the shooting of the film is completed.

Helmed by Manu Anand, the project is bankrolled by Prince Pictures. Tanveer Mir is handling the cinematography, and Prasanna GK will oversee the cuts. Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the music composer.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.