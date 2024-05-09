"It was very difficult for me to break away": SS Rajamouli opens up on animating the film franchise 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli, who is all set to mesmerize audiences with his upcoming animated series, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood,' opened up about animating the film franchise.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the Baahubali movies took Telugu cinema nationally and eventually globally. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The new animated project is the prequel to the film franchise.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli said, "It was very difficult for me to break away from the Baahubali films and give it to Sharad (Devarajan) and say to take it forward from there. It was a very hard decision. Initially, I even thought I wouldn't let him do anything with it without my consent but gradually I realized I had to let go. But before letting go, I took them through the process of how we made Baahubali, what are the characters and their conflicts and if you have to take it out and create any other story, the soul of the Baahubali films is very important and that's what resonated with the Indian audiences and across the world. I tried to explain to them what that soul was. He (Sharad Devarajan) understood the characters and he grasped it and together with his team, they worked beautifully in creating the characters, and story arcs and came up with Baahubali: Crown of Blood. I am so happy with how it turned out."

On bringing animated stories to life, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said "No animation series has really connected with huge audiences on a streaming platform, film, or TV. As part of Disney, we run a lot of channels with animation made outside of our country. There aren't many examples that use our heritage, storytelling traditions, and Indian animators. We had to buy into the belief that this could become mainstream in India."

He added, "Over the last six-seven years, we've built this out, starting with The Legend of Hanuman. Now with Baahubali: Crown of Blood, we are building a tradition anchored in Indian storytelling through animation. It's a revolution that has truly started, and we are hopeful it gathers pace. When I saw Baahubali, I was enchanted by something I had never seen before. Through a friend, I got an opportunity to connect with Prasad and their partner to understand what they had done and to learn from them."

As per a statement, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', is a story where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva will join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva.

Sharad Devarajan on animating SS Rajamouli's iconic franchise stated, "It has been a personal life mission of mine - to change the perception of our animation for the entertainment industry in the world. I will never forget watching the first Baahubali films and experiencing them - to me, they took me into a place of wonder."

Praising Rajamouli's vision, Sharad Devarajan added, "They were unlike anything I had ever seen in my life and the vision that he (SS Rajamouli) brought to the screen, was very captivating, it was iconic in the archetypes and even the character is so uniquely Indian. It still moves me every time I watch it. What I think was amazing was - when we first spent time talking, when Shobu (Yarlagadda) and I were starting this journey was about how we think about the Baahubali universe since the audience had seen was only the tip of the iceberg."

He continued, "When I saw the richness of the world they had created, the research and the story that was there which was far beyond what anyone had seen on the screen. I felt that is also the reason the films were such a success because that love, care and attention is rarely brought by any filmmaker around the world. I think the history of all of Indian cinema, and probably global cinema, will be defined as before Baahubali and after Baahubali. If we can capture even a bit of the amazing brilliance that sir Rajamouli was able to be as a director and a creator, I will consider it my life's work as a success."

The original 'Baahubali' films, released between 2015 and 2018, became a global phenomenon, earning massive acclaim and box office success.

Rajamouli's unparalleled storytelling, coupled with groundbreaking visual effects, propelled the films to unprecedented heights, captivating audiences worldwide.

Recently, the makers unveiled the show's trailer.

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on May 17.