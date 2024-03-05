It was essential to bring this issue: Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah

MUMBAI: Following the success of 'The Kerala Story', makers return with another bold and impactful subject through the drama film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', starring Adah Sharma.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah opened up about making this film and said, "it was essential to bring this issue before the people."

Today, Vipul Shah launched the official trailer at the ground zero with the entire film team present in Raipur.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free.

There is footage of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans, alongside scenes depicting JNU students celebratin their deaths.

From grim sequences of individuals singing the National Anthem while engaging in horrific acts of violence, to heart-wrenching scenes of children being burnt and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people, this trailer leaves an impact.

Speaking to ANI, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "We do not want any controversy. We just make films with complete truth and honesty. When Dada (director Sudipto Sen) showed me the complete research on Bastar I saw the data on the violence there. At that time there was a celebration in JNU. I saw a lot of other things in that research. When you see all that and on the other hand see that the intellectuals in cities are providing cover fire to the same and justifying it, you realize that 90% of the people don't know about something happening in one part of the country. I felt that it was essential to bring this issue before the people."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Makers have exposed the truth about the number of martiers and how Pseudo intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

Now is the time to think deep. Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far.

It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.