"It was a dream come true," says Taylor Swift post Eras Tour Milan shows

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift's performance in Milan was like a "dream come true" for her. She expressed her gratitude towards her fans and wrote a special message for them, according to People. She performed two shows at San Siro in the Italian city.

"WOW. MILAN," began Swift's caption on July 15. "Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever." The Grammy winner continued, "The passion and generosity you showed us... it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We'll be back!!"

During her Milan shows, Swift started coughing after swallowing a bug in the midst of the secret songs segment of the Eras Tour. "I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight," she told the concerned crowd amid her surprise mashup of 'I Almost Do' and 'The Moment I Knew'. "It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," she added.

The same incident happened when she previously swallowed bugs at Era Tours shows in London in June and in Chicago in 2023. Aside from the bug moment, Swift's Milan show included updated outfits. Swift wore a brand new Roberto Cavalli minidress designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, who was also in attendance at the show. She changed the second costume during her Tortured Poets Department performance when she donned a white gown with the lines "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?".

At one point during the show, the crowd started chanting "Sei Bellissima" to her, which means "you are very beautiful" in Italian. The 14-time Grammy winner appeared overwhelmed by the love. While performing a mashup of Reputation's "Getaway Car" and "Out of the Woods" in Milan, Swift experienced a piano malfunction.

"We have finally broken this thing," Swift told the crowd while looking underneath the piano's lid, while a crew member tried to fix the instrument. The ongoing European leg of the Eras Tour continues with three shows at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, from July 17-19. Swift will then perform shows throughout Germany, Poland, Austria and England before concluding the run on August 20.

After that, the Eras Tour will head back to the United States from October 18 through December 8, according to People.