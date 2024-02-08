"It took me six years to work out script": Nikkhil Advani on John Abraham starrer Vedaa's first look response

MUMBAI: Thrilled with the response on the first look poster of the action thriller film 'Vedaa' starring John Abraham, director Nikkhil Advani expressed his excitement.

Makers on Wednesday announced the film's official release date.

Taking to Instagram, John shared an intriguing poster of the film which he captioned, "#Vedaa #WaitForIt "She needed a savior. She got a weapon." Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!"

Sharing his feelings, Nikkhil Advani said, "It took me and Aseem Arrora six years to work out a script based on two horrific incidents, a script that would have the same impact that, Batla House, my previous collaboration with John Abraham had. There were days when Sharvari had to really keep herself from breaking down when we started shooting. As a young girl, she had to reach places that were very uncomfortable. "

He added, "Vedaa is a story of a girl and her cynical, bitter mentor seeking justice from the highest voices of power in our country. While it ticks the boxes of the "inspired by true stories" subjects that I gravitate towards it was challenging for me to do the level of action that John as an actor and character performs in the film."

Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannah Bhatia are also in the lead roles.

Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

The first-look poster features John holding a knife with an intense look on his face, while Sharvari stands behind him with scar marks under her eye.