"It made me cry": Shekhar Kapur praises Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' has been in the headlines for a variety of reasons since its announcement. The teaser and posters were well received by audiences and generated positive buzz among moviegoers and the film made a huge impact at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where the film received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience. Even the notable director Shekhar Kapur is all praises for the film and team.

The makers kept a special screening of the film in Mumbai on 30 May, which was attended by several filmmakers and actors from the industry including Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Varun Grover, Neeraj Ghaywan, Shazia Iqbal, Piyush Mishra and Pavail Gulati while Sunny Leone hosted the screening on behalf of whole team.

Shekhar Kapur praised the film and said, "I have never seen Anurag Kashyap's film that hasn't fascinated me. But this one works otherwise it made me cry, it made me wonder, it kept me stressed out he does that anyway but I really really enjoyed the film. Enjoy is very difficult word to use for films that are sometimes get so dark but it's a fascinating film."

While praising the film, director Sudhir Mishra who saw the film for the fourth time stated, "Brilliant film I mean. This is the 4th time I'm seeing it even liked it better this time you know fanatic. Kashyap when you see lot of other things than this. Because he has done so much, then you keep discovering things. But, anyway it's very well done film it's hold very well its gibs you and then slowly you understand when behind it some things also land. So this also and that , fantastic. He is one of my favourite film makers when i said this a long time ago 20 years ago i said that he is one of my inspirations. When they used to say I'm his supposedly his inspiration. So he is outstanding and great film.:. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It was screened at Cannes 2023.

'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal. 'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.