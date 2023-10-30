"It is a symbol of our legacy": Saif Ali Khan about Bhopal Pataudi Cup

NEW DELHI: The final match of the famous Bhopal Pataudi Cup, held by the House of Pataudi, took place in New Delhi on Sunday.

The event's primary guest was renowned actor Sharmila Tagore, who honoured the occasion with her presence and had the rare honour of felicitating all of the tournament's participants.

Although Saif Ali Khan was unable to attend the occasion due to other commitments, he sent a sincere greeting.

Saif said in a statement, "The Bhopal Pataudi Cup has always been close to my heart, not because it is a symbol of our legacy being carried forward but because it is a celebration of true sportsmanship. The match stems from the spirit of House of Pataudi, a venture that is crucial to the synergy of all our endeavours."

The Bhopal Pataudi Cup represents carrying on the legacy while maintaining the spirit of sportsmanship. Saif Ali Khan frequently applauds the players and has previously been seen congratulating the tournament.

The thrilling, electrifying, and fascinating Bhopal - Pataudi Cup (08 Goals) final between Achievers Blue and Jindal Panther was played at the Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi.

The Panther Jindal General Manoj Pandey, Chief of Army Staff, presented the victorious squad with the historic trophy.

Padma Bhushan and Sharmila Tagore presented awards to the runners-up.

