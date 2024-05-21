It is a face-off between Superhuman Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi in Weapon trailer

CHENNAI: A sci-fi thriller that features Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi and Tanya Hope in the lead role, Weapon is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan. The trailer of the film was released recently in Chennai.

Filmmaker Guhan Senniappan said, “Weapon is based on Superhuman element. It’s a fast-paced high-octane movie that will keep audience engaged with lots of twists and turns. Sathyaraj sir has delivered a remarkable performance as protagonist. For the first time, he appears in a different dimension as Superhuman. Vasanth Ravi has essayed a equally powerful character in this movie that encapsulates lots of twists, turns and surprises.”

Ghibran is composing music. Prabhu Raghav is the cinematographer, while Gopi Krishna is handling the edits. Weapon is bankrolled by MS Manzoor, under the banner Million Studio.