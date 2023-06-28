'Ishqbaaaz' actor Avinash on how he shot for water sequence in 'Titli'

MUMBAI: 'Ishqbaaaz' actor Avinash Mishra shared how challenging it was to shoot for a water sequence in the show 'Titli'. He is seen playing the role of Garv opposite Neha Solanki's on-screen character Titli.

He shared, "Neha Solanki, Titli was quite nervous in order to do the water sequence as she does not know how to swim and was petrified to go in the water. There is a scene where I have to lift her in order to save her from the water and let her sit behind the motorboat, and we were figuring out what camera angle would look the best, and we finalised an angle. Though the angle looked best on the screen, technically it was not because the motorboat would turn upside down."

Avinash opened up about the sequences and the difficulties faced by them, saying, "While doing the trial poses in the middle of the lake, meters away from the main shore, I told Neha about taking the turn and to be careful. The moment I turned the motorboat, it turned upside down, we were in the water. I have been a national swimmer, so I would manage it, whereas Neha was stressed out as she did not know swimming, and the only thing I knew was that I had to get her out of the water."

MUMBAI"There was a key that was attached to my wrist while riding the motorboat, and Neha was slipping into the water. With a lot of struggle and difficulty, I removed the key and saved Neha as well. This was indeed an intriguing adventure," added the actor known for working in 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. (ANI)