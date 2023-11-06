Ishaan Khatter attended bootcamps to perfect his role for 'Pippa'

MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is all set to woo the audience with his uniform look in the upcoming war film 'Pippa', opened up on the preparations that he went for the portrayal of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta. He revealed that he attended multiple bootcamps for research.

Ishaan takes on the challenge of portraying a war hero in 'Pippa'.

Ishaan shared: "The character of Capt Balram Mehta in 'Pippa' fascinated me. I considered myself incredibly honored to portray Captain Balram at the age of 26, which is coincidentally the same age at which Captain Balram Singh Mehta (now Brigadier) fought in the war."

Ishaan dedicated significant time to research, attending multiple bootcamps and spending a substantial amount of time with armed forces.

He said: "We lived for seven days each at two army cantonments, one in Rajasthan and another in Maharashtra. We were taught how to drive tanks. We shot in West Bengal for 45 days and filmed important events like the Battle of Garibpur, which allowed me to gain an understanding of the war from his perspective."

Ishaan added: "Interestingly, we shot the battle sequence 50 years to the day it actually happened November 20 and 21, 1971."

'Pippa' is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the 'Battle of Garibpur', during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it will release on Prime Video on November 10.